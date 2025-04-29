Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt shoot lengthy monologues for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; exciting details inside

Initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was later pushed to Eid 2026. However, recent reports indicate that the film has faced another delay, with the new plan targeting an Independence Day 2026 theatrical release. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ranbir and Alia have recently been filming some of the emotional monologue sequences for the project.

Advertisement

According to a report by Mid Day, the lead actors have been filming night schedules at Joker Maidaan in Film City, Goregaon. It is reported that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for weaving mood and storytelling seamlessly, is currently focusing on capturing pivotal emotional moments of the love story.

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting from 6 p.m. until sunrise over the past few days, working through intense, lengthy monologues.

It was further indicated that Bhansali, who strives for near-poetic visuals in every frame, specifically wanted these emotionally charged scenes to unfold against the backdrop of the night to heighten their impact.

The report further mentioned that an elaborate action sequence remains to be filmed. It noted that if this sequence is completed by August, the film should be ready for a March premiere; otherwise, its release might be postponed to mid-2026. For now, the project is progressing as scheduled.

Advertisement

The ongoing night shoots are expected to conclude by the weekend, after which the team will move on to filming indoor scenes.

Although an official announcement regarding the release date of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer is yet to be made, indications strongly suggest that the epic saga is being planned for a grand launch around the Independence Day weekend in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting slate of upcoming films, including Dhoom 4, Animal Park, Ramayana Part 1 and 2, and reportedly Brahmastra 2 and 3. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Alpha and is also in discussions with Dinesh Vijan for Chamunda.

Are you excited for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War? Love & War is currently in the production stage. Are you excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's magnum opus? Yes Definitely Yes!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor gears up for 6 feature films from 2026 to 2029; From Ramayana to Animal Park, & Dhoom 4