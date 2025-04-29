Lost in Starlight confirms premiere date: Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung's animated series follows romance born in Seoul but tested on Mars

Lost in Starlight, Netflix’s first Korean original animated movie, is ready to steal hearts when it arrives on May 30. Brought to life by director Han Ji-won, a leading voice in Korean animation, this breathtaking sci-fi romance features the voices of Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung, who reunite after their work together in the thriller Revenant.

Advertisement

The animated poster offers a beautiful glimpse into the world of Lost in Starlight. It shows Nan Young (played by Kim Tae Ri) and Jay (played by Hong Kyung) sitting close; ahead of them is a pink sunset under a sky full of endless stars.

Around them, the Seoul of 2050 comes to life — a city that looks both new and familiar, blending the future with memories of the past. This quiet, heartfelt moment between the two characters hints at the deep emotions; the film mixes retro charm with a futuristic vibe.

The trailer of Lost in Starlight follows the journey of Nan Young, a young astronaut determined to uncover the mystery surrounding her mother’s disappearance during an earlier mission to Mars. As she prepares for her voyage to the Red Planet, fate brings her into the life of Jay, a musician with a deep love for vintage audio equipment.

Advertisement

Their paths cross when Nan Young seeks to repair an old record player left behind by her mother, and what starts as a simple encounter slowly grows into a powerful bond. The teaser offers a glimpse of their blossoming connection — tender, hopeful, and fragile. But as Nan-young’s dreams call her beyond Earth and Jay remains grounded, their relationship faces the heartbreaking challenge of separation.

The question lingers: Will their love survive beyond the stars? Will these young lovers ever meet again? The memories created in the retro-cyberpunk city of Seoul may fade away, like dried-up paint on a palette, before they even have a chance to take shape.

Lost in Starlight is more than just a romantic animation — it’s a moving exploration of love, dreams, and the strength it takes to believe in something greater than distance. Get ready to journey beyond the stars and get mesmerized with the perfect love story that deserves the chance to survive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ahn Hyo Seop takes on first English voice role as Jinu in Netflix’s animated feature K-Pop Demon Hunters