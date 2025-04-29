Namrata Shirodkar has message for hubby Mahesh Babu as his film Pokiri turns 19

Mahesh Babu has been in the spotlight for the never-ending excitement surrounding his next film, SSMB29. However, fans are also excited as his iconic film Pokiri has completed 19 years since its release in 2006.

While social media has been filled with loving messages from the viewers about the action drama, it is Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who now dropped a special shoutout for the film.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Namrata Shirodkar shared a rather unseen picture of Mahesh Babu from the sets of Pokiri. As the star wife too dipped in nostalgia of the iconic film, she penned, “Pandugadu never gets old @urstrulymahesh.”

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Pokiri was directed by Puri Jagannadh and was released on April 28, 2006.

The success of the film was such that it was then remade in Tamil by the same name and was headed by Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The Hindi remake of the film was called Wanted and starred Salman Khan as the protagonist.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, the actor has been extensively preparing and is busy with the shooting for his magnum opus SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. He has been pulling off a rugged look for the same, which includes a heavy beard and bulked-up physique.

The film has already gone on floors, and some significant portions of the schedule have been completed across multiple locations in India. The project was recently shot in Odisha, where some unprecedented leaks happened from the sets.

However, the makers took immediate notice and ensured privacy for the movie so that no further leaks were made. Talking about the cast of the film, it also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles.

The film is expected to release sometime next year, as per multiple reports. The title of SSMB29 is yet to be formalized by the makers.

