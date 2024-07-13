Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday can't stop grooving to Aankh Marey; INSIDE VIDEO

Friday turned out to be the biggest wedding celebration in recent times. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged marital vows in a star-studded marriage ceremony in Mumbai last night. While the bride, Radhika and groom, Anant, were in the spotlight, celebrities enjoying as baraatis were one of the highlights of the big event.

Ranveer Singh surely stole the show with his energetic dance moves at Anant and Radhika's wedding.

Ranveer Singh goes in Aankh Marey mode with Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday

In a video posted on Instagram, Ranveer Singh can be seen grooving to Aankh Marey, the song from his 2018 film, Simmba. His energetic persona is a treat to his fans. Ranveer is sporting a pair of quirky sunglasses while enjoying the moment.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Ananya Panday are also featured in the clip. All three of them can be seen dancing to the track. Ananya's friend, actress Shanaya Kapoor also shakes a leg with them.

We can also see a glimpse of Anil Kapoor joining the squad.

Watch the video here:

Check out more videos of Ranveer Singh stealing the show

In another video on Instagram, Ranveer stands on the cliff of DJ as he entertains the crowd in the hall. He can be seen oozing out high-octane energy as he performs a hook step of Tatad Tatad, the song from his film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor also hoists a pink flag during the celebration. The text on the flag reads, 'Anant ki Shaadi'.

Take a look at his videos down below:

Ananya Panday goes in Say Na Say Na mode

In a video, Ananya Panday can be seen dancing her heart out at the baraat of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ahead of their wedding. Ananya looks stunning as she performs to Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan's famous song, Say Na Say Na.

The Khali Peeli actress is holding a drink in her hand during her dance performance.

Here's Ananya Panday's video in discussion:

Congratulations to the newly married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

