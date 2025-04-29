Neil Nitin Mukesh admits he was called ‘angrez ka baccha’ and ‘firangi’; here’s how actor turned it all into positives

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently reflected on the obstacles he encountered in Bollywood due to his appearance. In a conversation with The Therapy Diariez, he shared that many people questioned whether he could even speak Hindi, given that he came from a family of singers and had a 'firangi' (foreign) look, often being referred to as an 'angrez ka baccha.' He added, "People wondered if I would be able to work in Hindi films. All these were my handicaps, which I turned into my positives."

When asked whether he experienced any fear before securing his first film in Bollywood, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared that he remained unaffected by doubts until he landed his debut project.

He explained that he couldn't afford to entertain fear or panic about his future, emphasizing that making a name for himself was not optional—it was something he had to achieve at any cost.

The New York actor further shared that his journey was made tougher because of his family background and appearance. He revealed that being the grandson of the legendary singer Mukesh and the son of singer Nitin Mukesh posed its own challenges, as many questioned his acting abilities.

There were doubts about whether he could even speak proper Hindi, and remarks were often made about him looking like a "firangi" (foreigner) or "angrez ka baccha" (child of a foreigner). Neil admitted that these perceptions were obstacles he faced early on, but he chose to turn these so-called handicaps into his strengths.

In another interview with ANI, Neil Nitin Mukesh reflected on the topic of nepotism, stating that if he had truly benefited from it, he would have been in a very different position today.

He pointed out that in the entertainment industry, the term 'nepo kid' is often glorified because actors, by the nature of their work, are quickly noticed.

For those who may not know, Neil Nitin Mukesh is the son of renowned playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh. He began his journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor, appearing in the films Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989).

Later, he gained behind-the-scenes experience by working as an assistant director on the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Neil eventually made his debut as a lead actor with Johnny Gaddaar in 2007 and was most recently seen in the 2024 release Hisaab Barabar.

