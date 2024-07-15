Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: INSIDE VIDEO of grand lavish decor at couple's star-studded event goes VIRAL

After hosting an extravagant wedding ceremony followed by the ‘Aashirwad’ function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the billionaire family organized a wedding reception on July 14.

From some B-town biggies like Govinda, Sunny, and Bobby Deol to Indian cricketers, namely Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, and others, several celebs walked the pink carpet of the event. An inside video showcasing the grand, lavish décor of the soiree went viral.

Peek into the grand décor of Anant and Radhika’s reception venue

The Ambanis hosted a wedding celebration for their kids, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which will go down in history. Everything, right from the star-studded guest list to the décor, was top-notch and hand-picked for the special occasion.

Now, an inside clip from the grand lavish décor of their ‘Mangal Utsav’ has gone viral, giving us a peek into the ginormous venue and the beautifully decked-up stage. In the video, one can see how beautifully the venue is lit up with mood and focus lights. Don’t miss out on the ceiling lights that make it appear like a sky full of stars.

As we move past the scores of people enjoying the gala, we get a glimpse of the bride and groom, along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Shaila and Virent Merchant standing on the stage, personally greeting every guest.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

On July 14, the wedding reception was hosted, and some of the big and popular names in the entertainment industry walked the red carpet. Govinda was joined by Sunny and Bobby Deol. While Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a black lehenga-choli, her rumored boyfriend Vijay Varma also arrived in an ensemble of the same color. Several famous Indian social media influencers also attended the gala in the best outfits.

Every day, the décor and theme of the Ambani events have been updated as per the ceremony. On day 3, the décor paid homage to the Ramcharitmanas. The backdrop of the red carpet entrance of their wedding reception was decorated with huge banners with Ramcharitmanas verses printed on them.

