Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Varun Grover reacts to Mumbai Police's tweet regarding traffic management

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 has become the talk of the town already. The star-studded grand sangeet ceremony was organized on July 5 at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra Kurla Complex and attended by some of the biggest stars in the country.

To avoid any mismanagement of traffic in this situation, Mumbai Police issued a public notice on X (formerly Twitter) regarding new traffic arrangements. Writer and filmmaker Varun Grover reposted the tweet of Mumbai Police in a rather amusing way.

Varun Grover reacts to Mumbai Police's tweet regarding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration

Varun Grover, who is known for writing films like Masaan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and directing All India Rank, took to X and shared his take on Mumbai Police's traffic management notice related to Jio World Convention Center, BKC, where the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was organized.

"Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic," the caption of Mumbai Police's tweet read as saying.

Quoting the tweet, Varun wrote, "Monarchy creating anarchy." Highlighting the word public event in the Mumbai Police's tweet along with a hashtag, he wrote, "lol."

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet and upcoming functions

Several biggies like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor among others made their presence felt.

Advertisement

Following this, a Grah Shanti Puja will be held on July 8, after which, on July 10, there will be a celebration in honor of the bride and groom. The couple will finally tie the knot on July 12, and the Ashirwad ceremony will be held on July 13. This will be followed by a grand wedding reception on July 14, which is again expected to be a star-studded event.

Stay Tuned for Pinkvilla for more interesting updates like this.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: MS Dhoni-Sakshi dazzle, Shreyas Iyer, Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar look dapper as they arrive for Sangeet