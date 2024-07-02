Did you know Ananya Panday's dad Chunky was a part-time car dealer before his acting debut with Aag Hi Aag?

Senior actor Suyash Panday, better known by his stage name Chunky Panday, has appeared in over 100 films in his career spanning over three decades. His rich filmography boasts of movies like Tezaab, Apna Sapna Money Money, Housefull, De Dana Dan, and many others.

But did you know that before making his acting debut with the 1987 Bollywood action film Aag Hi Aag, he worked as a part-time car dealer? Read on to learn more!

Chunky Panday recalls working as a part-time car dealer before acting happened to him

Today, Chunky Panday is a popular face of the Indian film industry. He has shared the screen with many B-town biggies and tickled many funnybones with his wit and humor. But before he stepped into the acting realm, the artist did odd jobs to make ends meet.

During an interview with IANS, he stated that although it wasn’t easy, he had a lot of fun. Talking about his struggling days, the Tirchhi Topiwale actor shared, “I was a part-time hustler and part-time car dealer. So, I used to get the chance to drive those cars around. Every day, I was in a different car, visiting producers' offices.”

The Fool N Final actor further recalled that back in the days when he was trying to make it big in Bollywood, there were no casting directors or digital media. Hence, they had to wait in long queues in front of producers' offices to show them their photographs. “We also had to dance in front of them and enact scenes from popular films,” he stated.

Chunky Panday opens up about his experience in the Indian film Industry

From Akshay Kuma, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone to Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, he has worked with several acclaimed stars. Opening up about sharing the screen with them, the De Dana Dan actor stated that it was a pleasure working with this new generation of actors.

During this time, he understood that less is more. Calling their performances “nuanced and organic,” Ananya Panday’s dad stated that working with the stars motivated him to evolve. “I gained a great deal of knowledge from this experience. I look forward to many, many seasons of Industry,” he concluded.

Last year, he was also seen in the TV series Pop Kaun? starring Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Jamie Lever, Satish Kaushik, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and Tasha Bhambra.

