Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are shining in shimmering silver and gold AJSK ensembles wrapped in love

The Ambani family, one of India’s most influential and prominent families, is celebrating in high spirits as their youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. The Joyous celebrations kicked off with a grand Sangeet ceremony today July 5.

The attendees are all the prominent personalities of Bollywood, corporate tycoons and numerous other personalities. The bride and groom, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were truly the definition of a Fairy Tale Couple as they gave all the vibes of love and romance during the event. Wearing beautiful authentic costumes of Indian Couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla the couple indeed looked like a royal one. Let’s get into the details of their outfits.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s sangeet outfits

Radhika Merchant looked breathtakingly beautiful in a lehenga with subtle hues of mauve, purple, and pink. The rich hues are a fresh departure from traditional red and pink, offering a refreshing vibe. The lehenga was adorned with delicate silver embroidery all over adding a touch of opulence. The intricate silver patterns also made it perfect for the grand celebration.

The bride paired her lehenga with a coral off-shoulder blouse with heavy silver embroidery, mirroring the intricate designs on the lehenga. The off-shoulder style brought a modern twist to the traditional look. The blouse was further embellished with delicate hangings on the off-shoulder sleeves.

Completing the look, Radhika draped an olive green dupatta over her arms. The dupatta featured the same exquisite silver embroidery as the lehenga, ensuring a cohesive and polished look.

While Radhika looked stunning, her groom looked equally charming. Anant opted for a striking black jacket heavily adorned with golden and silver embroidery in intricate floral patterns, paired with classic black pants. His well-groomed beard and ponytail looked perfect for his polished appearance.

Radhika Merchant’s accessories and glam

Radhika’s accessories were nothing short of spectacular. She adorned her wrist with delicate diamond bangles. A prominent diamond ring was visible on her finger. The ring not only signified her engagement but also served as the focal point of her accessories.

The bride-to-be chose a dainty set of diamond earrings and a necklace featuring a large emerald. The emerald stone added a pop of color complementing her lehenga beautifully.

Her make-up was a lesson in minimal elegance. She opted for nude lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes which gave her eyes a classic look. A touch of blush added a radiant and healthy glow to her face while contouring defined her facial features. Feathered brows gave her face a natural look.

Her hair was styled in soft curls, cascading down her shoulders giving a touch of romance and femininity to her look.

Radhika’s olive green lehenga choli tamed with a coral off-shoulder blouse is a beautiful example of how one can incorporate traditionality with modernity. The silver embroidery, the modern cut of the blouse, and the unique and classy way of draping the dupatta all worked in harmony to give the outfit a classic yet contemporary feel. You will stand out in style at whatever event you are attending, whether a wedding, festive occasion or any grand event.

