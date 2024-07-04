Ranbir Kapoor dons casual blue co-ord set for meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali proving simplicity never goes wrong

Ranbir Kapoor is a true blue fashion icon. The actor, apart from his impeccable film choices, has always impressed the fashion police with his suave style. Be it formal trousers, elegant shirts, or swanky, laidback style of casual clothing, Ranbir aces every look he opts for. Like his remarkable performances in films, he serves pure perfection in the fashion department. Fans often go gaga over his style which is a perfect blend of comfort and simplicity.

Recently, fans got a glimpse of the Ramayan actor as he was spotted arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai office. As the video featuring the actor surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but note the outfit he wore for his meeting with the Heeramandi director.

Ranbir Kapoor oozes class and simplicity in a blue co-ord set

Ranbir Kapoor’s OOTD screamed comfort and laid-back style. The way he embraced simplistic perfection for the day left us unable to look away from our screens. Dressed to kill with style, he sported a clean-shaved look.

He looked dapper in a comfy blue co-ord set comprising a T-shirt and trousers. The collared neckline, half zipper element, and short sleeves of the T-shirt made it a perfect summer pick.

Styling it with regular-fit trousers, he added a dash of panache. The minimal elements of his overall ensemble proved that Ranbir does not compromise with comfort while showcasing his sartorial finesse. Simply put, the Animal actor exuded effortless charm, making female fans’ hearts flutter.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor elevates his look with white sneakers and watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s off-duty look got a sporty and contemporary edge with white sneakers, which the actor wore to complete his OOTD. Further, keeping it minimalistic and sophisticated, he accessorised the look with a watch on his wrist, effortlessly blending with his suave look.

Flaunting his short and neat haircut, the actor truly made a case for fantastically fabulous style. Our hearts skipped a beat when he stopped for a moment to acknowledge the paparazzi during his appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor’s styling sense, especially for casual meetings, makes a case for simplicity. Comment down below and let us know your thoughts on his latest look.

ALSO READ: 4 times Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and more actresses proved that Bandhani print outfits are worth investing in for wedding festivities