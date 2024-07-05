Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: MS Dhoni-Sakshi dazzle, Shreyas Iyer, Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar look dapper as they arrive for Sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12. Today, July 5 marks their grand Sangeet ceremony that took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The event was star-studded as celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, his brother Veer, and others made their grand appearances.

Celebrities attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni graced the event in style. Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his brother Veer Pahariya posed together while cricketer Shreyas Iyer also made a grand entry.

On the other hand, Javed Jaferi, Mukesh Ambani's sister, Nita Ambani's mother and sister also looked stunning as they attened the event.

Take a look:

Hollywood singer Justin Bieber will perform at the event. Apart from him, artists like Adele, Lana Del Rey, and Drake are reportedly set to deliver their performances as well. A Filmfare report suggested that Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will deliver rocking performances at the Sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Stebin Ben are also reportedly will perform at the grand ceremony.

On July 8, there is a Grah Shanti puja before their wedding. On the other hand, reportedly, a celebration in honor of the soon-to-be bride and groom will take place on July 10.

Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding schedule

Anant and Radhika's wedding will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex on July 12. Guests are asked to wear traditional Indian attire for the main wedding ceremony.

On July 13, there will be a Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony, and the next day, the couple will have the grand wedding reception or the Mangal Utsav.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on pregnancy rumors after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: 'Ab hum hospital nahi jaa sakte kyunki...'