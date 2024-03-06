Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya reach Jamnagar; here's why

The pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant reached its peak over the weekend, spanning from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This star-studded event witnessed the convergence of the entire film fraternity, along with prominent figures from the business and cricket world, adding a touch of glitz and glamour to the festivities. As the celebrations came to a close, celebrities bid adieu to the venue.

However, on March 6, several luminaries returned to the city, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Arijit Singh, and more, indicating that the festivities are far from over.

Bollywood celebs head back to Jamnagar

On the evening of March 6, the Ambani family hosted a heartwarming musical event for the employees and families of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar. The gathering was filled with joy as celebrities took the stage to entertain the guests with their performances. Following the delightful musical interlude, everyone enjoyed a sumptuous dinner. The highlight of the evening promises to be a soul-stirring performance by the renowned singer Arijit Singh, sure to leave everyone spellbound and create lasting memories for all in attendance.

Among the celebrities who graced the festivities were Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and Arijit Singh with his wife Koel. They were all spotted at the Jamnagar airport today. Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash spanned three unforgettable days, brimming with a diverse array of activities and celebrations. From the electrifying concert featuring Rihanna to the lively sangeet ceremony, each day was marked by special moments.

Guests were treated to a mesmerizing performance by Diljit Dosanjh, embarked on thrilling jungle safaris, and indulged in a plethora of delightful experiences that left everyone delighted. As the festivities winding down, all eyes eagerly await the grand wedding scheduled for July.

