Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday join Diljit Dosanjh on stage as he sings Lover

In the opulent pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, where extravagance reigns supreme, luminaries from Bollywood and distinguished international guests have converged, creating an atmosphere of unparalleled grandeur. The first day kicked off with a vibrant cocktail soirée, electrified by Rihanna's captivating performance, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration to come.

As the festivities continued into the second day, Bollywood celebrities graced the sangeet night with their presence. The evening reached new heights with an electrifying performance by Diljit Dosanjh, whose magnetic energy enthralled the audience. Joining him on stage were Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, as well as Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

SRK, Suhana, Ananya and others groove as Diljit Dosanjh performs

A viral video circulating on social media captures the electrifying moment when Diljit Dosanjh takes the stage, singing his chartbuster song Lover to an ecstatic audience, sending waves of excitement rippling through the crowd. What makes the scene even more unforgettable is the impromptu appearance of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, who join Diljit on stage, grooving along to the beat and creating an unforgettable moment of collective joy and celebration.

It's a sight to behold, embodying the magic of music and camaraderie that defines such memorable occasions. Take a look: