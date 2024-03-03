Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Salman Khan poses with Jeetendra, CM Eknath Shinde; Saina Nehwal drops pics with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

During the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Bollywood celebrities and notable international guests gathered for extravagant festivities. The first day featured a lively cocktail party highlighted by Rihanna's captivating performance. The second day brought even more excitement as celebrities dressed in their best attire for the sangeet ceremony. Now, some of the inside pictures from the event have gone viral on social media.

Saina Nehwal shares picture with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Today, on March 3, Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap took to their Instagram handles to make a collaborative post and shared a picture of them posing with the popular Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from the pre wedding ceremony of Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, “Hottest Jodi,” and added a winking face with tongue-out emoji.

Jeetendra poses with Salman Khan, Eknath CM Eknath Shinde and Tiger Shroff

From Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities, pictures of the veteran actor Jeetendra posing with the superstar Salman Khan and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde in one picture and Tiger Shroff in another picture went viral on social media.

