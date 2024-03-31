Ananya Panday enjoys ride with Navya Naveli Nanda as they indulge in 'kadak chai, book shopping'; Suhana Khan REACTS

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda are good friends and they often react to each other's posts on their Instagram accounts. Today, March 31, on the occasion of Easter, Ananya and Navya went out together to enjoy the Sunday. Their lovely post received a sweet comment from their other best friend Suhana Khan.

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda enjoy Sunday together

A while ago, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a video. In the video, she can be seen enjoying the day out with Navya Naveli Nanda who was driving the car. Both of them wore white outfits and could be seen having a great time together.

Navya and Ananya went book shopping and had tea and street food. Sharing the video, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress captioned it, "kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya’s driving Prithvi Sunday"

Reacting to the post, Suhana Khan commented, "Wow nice" while Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped red hearts.

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav, earning acclaim and multiple awards. She has already completed shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming thriller and is set to debut on Amazon Prime with her first show, Call Me Bae. During No Filter Neha, Ananya hinted at another significant film project but kept the details under wraps.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan praised Ananya's performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He wrote on his X account, "Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch!"

The film dives into the challenges of navigating the digital world's hyper-connectivity, where the constant pursuit of validation from strangers defines our existence. Following the lives of three friends stuck in a rut, Ananya Panday as Ahana, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad, a comic masking inner turmoil, and Adarsh Gourav as Neil, an ambitious fitness trainer, the film explores their struggles against societal expectations.

Meanwhile, Navya is busy with her vodcast What The Hell Navya where her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and mother Shweta Bachchan talk about various topics every Thursday.

