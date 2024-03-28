Did you know Ananya Panday once called her boyfriend 50-75 times? Here's what happened

Ananya Panday is basking in the glory of her latest movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress recently graced an episode of No Filter Neha with Neha Dhupia and made a personal revelation. The disclosure resonated deeply with her character Ahana from the movie.

Ananya Panday recalls calling her boyfriend 50-75 times

During the No Filter Neha episode, Ananya openly revealed her approach to problem-solving, expressing her discomfort with giving space and preferring quick resolutions. She shared an anecdote, stating, "My partner didn't pick up the phone. I do end up calling between 50 to 75 times." Ananya further elaborated, "I have a problem. I am the kind of person who needs a problem to be solved in that minute. I don't like giving people space. It's not a good habit."

She further added, "I get over things really fast. Like I am howling for two hours and then I'm like 'Hey, I'm fine now. I just had to be dramatic but I'm fine now". She adviced, "Don't call someone 50 times because they will put their phone on airplane mode and it won't be fun".

Ananya Panday's personal front

In the same No Filter Neha episode, Ananya Panday addressed the viral picture from Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party. The photo, featuring Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Kriti Sanon, with the alleged lovebirds Aditya and Ananya in the background sparked rumors of them dating.

Neha clarified that Aditya and Ananya were "just friends" who were "just talking." Ananya corrected this, emphasizing, “I never said just friends, like u said it… we are very good friends not just friends.” Reflecting on the picture's popularity, Ananya admitted her initial confusion, realizing everyone was focused on something else. She clarified, “We were just talking, we were catching up,” dispelling any misconceptions about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday on the work front

Ananya Panday recently starred in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav, earning acclaim and multiple awards. She completed shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming thriller and is set to debut on Amazon Prime with her first show, Call Me Bae. During No Filter Neha, Ananya hinted at another significant film project but kept details under wraps.

