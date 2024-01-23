Ananya Panday shares PICS from her 'quick minute' Paris trip and it's all about food, fashion, fun

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a huge fan following and always receives love whenever she posts on social media. Recently, the actress went to Paris and had a great time. Her Paris itinerary was a collection of work with some fun sides. A while ago, Ananya shared a carousel post from her "quick minute" Paris trip.

Ananya Panday shares glimpses from her Paris trip

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya Panday shared a bunch of pictures from her recent Paris trip. The actress gave a glimpse of her outfit from the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week, where she made her international runway debut. Apart from this, Panday's camera captured corner cafes, pizza, some pasta, and also an elevator selfie. The post also includes one picture of the Eiffel Tower.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Paris for a quick minute."

Have a look at Ananya Panday's Paris post:

Ananya Panday opens up on viral vacation pictures with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur

During an interview with News18 Showsha, the Dream Girl 2 actress spoke about her vacation pictures with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur going viral on social media.

Advertisement

“I can’t say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious,” she said.

However, the actress further added that she would like to protect the sanctity of her personal life to the best of her ability and added, “But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya was recently seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Set in Mumbai, it tells the narrative of three friends exploring the different aspects of friendship. On the other hand, the actress is set to be seen in Call Me Bae.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday has the coolest reaction to her vacation pics with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur going viral