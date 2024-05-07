Ananya Panday drops gorgeous PIC in off-shoulder dress; Navya Naveli Nanda taunts her in typical BFF style

Ananya Panday has been in the headlines for the past couple of days now. The news of her alleged breakup with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur has been circulating all over social media. Not paying heed to these rumors, the actress recently dropped a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram.

Ananya was wearing a beautiful off-shoulder outfit in the photo. But what caught our attention was her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda’s comment on the picture who had dropped a playful taunt in the comments section of the post.

Navya Naveli Nanda commented below Ananya Panday’s picture

The moment Ananya Panday dropped a picture of her on her Instagram handle, all her fans started showering love in the comments section. In the picture, she is wearing a maroon-colored corset off-shoulder top that she paired with a shimmery skirt. Her messy hair and a peek of sunlight behind her add to the picture's aesthetic.

Taking to the comments section, Ananya's BFF Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "You didn't use any of my suggestions." It probably means that Ananya had sent a gazillion of her pictures to Navya to ask her which one she should upload. And looks like Panday did not go with her BFF's suggestions. Typical bestie behavior!

Check it out:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up

According to a report published in the Bombay Times, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur after dating for almost two years parted ways nearly a month ago, and their ‘break-up has shocked’ their close friends.

A close friend of both the stars shared with the publication, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

On the professional front, Ananya will be next seen in the web show titled, Call Me Bae directed by Collin D’Cunha which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Juhi Babbar among others.

