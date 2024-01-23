Ananya Panday has the coolest reaction to her vacation pics with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur going viral

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most adored actresses of our time. With every movie she takes on, she continues to showcase her incredible versatility. Her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha received immense praise, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects. Besides her skyrocketing professional success, her personal life seems to be flourishing as well.

According to rumors, Ananya is currently in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, and the lovebirds have even embarked on a few romantic getaways together. During a recent interview, the actress candidly discussed the leaked pictures of the duo that caused a frenzy on the internet.

Ananya Panday wants to protect the sanctity of her personal life

As much as Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have tried to keep their relationship a secret, their mushy pictures from their recent trips have made it to the internet and have become quite the talk of the town. From the duo ice skating together to the Ok Jaanu actor holding his lady love’s bag, we bet fans cannot get over their real-life chemistry. Although these two have still kept mum about their alleged romance, the actress in a recent interview with News 18 Showsha spoke about the viral vacation pictures.

Sharing that when her private pictures which are not meant for social media, make it to the internet and hit the headlines, it does not take a toll on her. “I can’t say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious,” she said.

However, the actress further added that she would like to protect the sanctity of her personal life to the best of her ability. She said, “But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Ananya Panday loves to read

In the same interview, Ananya Panday spoke about the biggest misconception that people have about her. She quipped that she loves reading and whenever she tells people that she loves reading, they get shocked and ask her if she really loves to read. Recalling the shooting of Gehraiyaan, the actress revealed that she used to read on set and everyone used to start laughing and saying, “‘You aren’t actually reading, are you?’”

Ananya Panday in her unfiltered way of speaking

Ananya Panday often grabs all the eyeballs for her unfiltered way of speaking and choice of words. But she does not have any problem with being a part of online chatter and scrutiny. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star does not want to live with any regrets. “Even if I’ve said something wrong or silly, I’m okay with owning it and taking it in my stride. No one’s perfect and it’s boring to be perfect,” Ananya said.

