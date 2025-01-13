Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday shares memories with son River from Malibu amid California wildfires: ‘I can’t imagine…’

The ongoing wildfires have devastated various places in California. Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, who lives there, recently shared some good memories from Malibu with her son River. She said that she couldn’t imagine how the residents were feeling amid such destruction.

Today, January 13, 2025, Alanna Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her old outing in Malibu, California. She was seen holding her son River in her arms as they admired the pier. In another photo, Alanna sat in a cafe with her baby boy in her lap as he checked out the menu. There were some more aesthetic glimpses of the beachfront location and the delicious meal they enjoyed.

In the caption, Alanna wrote, “Can’t believe we were here a week ago and now it’s been completely wiped out by the fire.” Revealing the significance of the place, she continued, “This was one of our favourite places to go to as a family. It was actually the first place we took River to when he was born.”

She added, “I can’t imagine what everyone that lived there is feeling right now. Our hearts go out to all the people that lost their homes and businesses.”

Have a look at the post!

Earlier, Alanna Panday gave an update on her and her family’s well-being. She wrote, “We left our ski trip early after finding out about the fires. We drove into LA through clouds of smoke, rushing home to pack our lives into a few suitcases or whatever fit into the back of our car.”

The Tribe star added, “We're currently really close to 2 fires but don't have a level 3 evacuation warning yet. As of now we're safe and thank you to everyone that's reached out.”

Advertisement

Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, welcomed their son on June 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anushka Sharma looks fresh as a daisy while returning from Alibaug without Virat Kohli; here’s what she said to ensure safety of paps