WATCH: Anushka Sharma looks fresh as a daisy while returning from Alibaug without Virat Kohli; here’s what she said to ensure safety of paps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India after a long tour in Australia. The couple was recently spotted at the Gateway of India as they took a ferry and headed to Alibaug for a getaway. Now, Anushka has returned, and she looked as fresh as a daisy on being spotted by the paparazzi. She also warned them of an oncoming bus to ensure their safety.

Today, January 13, 2025, Anushka Sharma was captured by the paparazzi at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, as she came back from Alibaug without Virat Kohli. The actress looked extremely stylish in a black t-shirt and white palazzo pants. She accessorized her look with a pendant, earrings, bracelets, black shades, and her hair tie. Carrying a black bag, she was seen exiting the port.

As the paps followed Anushka while crossing a road, she warned them of a bus that was coming closer, saying, “Guys, bus aa raha hai (bus is coming).” She thanked them and bid them goodbye.

Yesterday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made for the cutest couple as they boarded a ferry. Anushka wore a white t-shirt with a blue striped shirt and black shorts while her husband sported a black sweatshirt and track pants. They even waved at the cameras before leaving.

Until a while ago, the couple had been in Australia, where the cricketer was playing the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Anushka was spotted in the stands during different matches as she supported her husband and Team India. Virushka even celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary there on December 11, 2024, and later rang in the new year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, also accompanied them to Australia and have now returned with them to Mumbai.

