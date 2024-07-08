Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday welcomes first child with husband Ivor McCray; actress gushes over nephew

Actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime beau Ivor McCray in March 2023. In February 2024, Alanna and Ivor announced that they were expecting their first child, much to the delight of their family and friends. And now, the couple have welcomed their baby boy into the world. As she officially became the masi, Ananya couldn’t help but express her excitement and gush over her nephew.

Ananya Panday reacts as her cousin Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy with Ivor McCray

Today, July 7, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shared the happy news of the arrival of their first child on their Instagram handles. In a beautiful video, the couple was seen sitting on a bed with their son in their arms. Ivor was dressed in a blue t-shirt and denim jeans, while Alanna matched him in a blue dress. Even the newborn was wrapped in a snug blue outfit. The happiness clearly reflected on the new parents’ faces as they shared a sweet kiss.

The caption read, “Our little angel is here.”

Resharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday expressed her joy by writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

Other celebrities also reacted to Alanna’s post and shared their wishes in the comment section. Ishq Vishk Rebound star Jibraan Khan said, “Ohhhhh my god !! Congratulations you two,” while Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “oh my god!!!! congratulations you guys.”

On February 28, Alanna announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a beautiful video in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. It also offered a glimpse of her sonogram. In the caption, Alanna wrote, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her debut web series Call Me Bae, in which she will be seen in the role of a fashionista. She is also looking forward to the cyber thriller with director Vikramaditya Motwane.

