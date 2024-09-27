The Tribe Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday and more influencers promise loads of drama in this Karan Johar series

Karan Johar recently announced that his new series The Tribe is all set to premiere on OTT in October 2024. Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, will feature in this reality series along with other Indian influencers. The trailer of the show has now been released, and it gives a glimpse into all the drama that’s in store for the audience.

Today, September 27, 2024, the makers of the upcoming series The Tribe recently unveiled its trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 52-second trailer starts with all the influencers at a house in LA.

The girls are introduced in the trailer with Alanna Panday as “The Boss Babe,” Alaviaa Jaaferi as “The Fiery Fashionista,” Srushti Porey as “The Hot, Hot Mess,” Aryaana Gandhi as “Miss Pitch Perfect,” and Alfia Jafry as “The Drama Queen.” Hardik Zaveri will play “The Mastermind.”

The girls will live, travel, and create content together in the show. The trailer offers a peek into the issues they will face during this experience, along with some heated arguments and fights. The trailer ends with Jaaved Jaaferi making a hilarious comment about influencers.

Watch the trailer here!

Fans showcased their excitement in the comments section. One person said, “Good luck @alannapanday you have love from LA/Mumbai to you!” while another exclaimed, “Tht last line of javedd jaffery too good.” A user called it “Awesome,” and some left red hearts and fire emojis.

The official description of the show states, “The Tribe is a reality series about 5 young Indian influencers who want to make it big in Los Angeles – the global capital of entertainment. Funding & fueling this audacious vision is a young Indian entrepreneur, Hardik Zaveri who knows no limits – to his vision and how much he is willing to spend on it. Are they onto something bigger than themselves or are they doomed to crash and burn?”

Directed by Omkar Potdar, The Tribe is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, the series is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024.

