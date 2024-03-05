Anil Kapoor writes emotional letter singing praises of daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor on her birthday

Anil Kapoor is one of the most adored veteran Bollywood actors. Even at the age of 67, he continues to shine and look as young as a 30-year-old boy. But today, Anil poured his heart out expressing the love and pride he feels for his daughter, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor as she celebrates her birthday. Anil who has co-produced the upcoming film Crew with Rhea took to Instagram and wrote an emotional letter for her.

Anil Kapoor's emotional letter for Rhea Kapoor on her birthday

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and posted two pictures of Rhea Kapoor, one of them being a solo and the other one with her Crew heroines, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The proud dad praised his daughter by writing an emotional letter for her.

"On your special day, I find myself reflecting back on these past 6 months. What a rollercoaster ride this has been for you! Between the upcoming release of your film and those breathtaking looks you’ve been styling, I’ve seen firsthand how breathless and manic it’s been for you. But let me tell you, nobody handles it all with as much grace and talent as you do!" he wrote while praising Rhea.

Showering his love on her, Anil wrote, "As your dreams take flight and the world wises up to your brilliance, I just want to shower you with all my love and luck. I also hope you’ll find time to take some much deserved rest and recharge your batteries! You’re on the brink of something truly magical, and I’m so proud to stand by your side through it all—cheering you on, supporting you, and just being here for you, no matter what. So, here’s to you on your birthday, Beta! I love and admire you! @rheakapoor" followed by hug and red heart emojis.

Anil Kapoor's filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor joined and added appreciative words for Rhea. "Happy birthday to the most amazing , hardworking, innovative , creatively on top of your game be it film making, getting the best designing for all of your loved ones & amongst the best culinary curators, you manage the best for all palettes. I can go on about all your qualities, will go on adding more & more for all your coming birthdays," he wrote followed by a red heart emoji.

Shilpa Shetty also couldn't stop herself from commenting after reading Anil's emotional letter and wrote, "Awwwww Happy Birthday Rhea"

Rhea Kapoor reacts to Anil Kapoor's touching post

Reacting to her father's touching post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "I love you dad you’ll make me cry" followed by a Holding Back tears emoji and a red heart emoji. Mom Sunita Kapoor also wrote, "Making me cry also," followed by multiple red heart emojis.

About Crew

Crew follows the adventures of three audacious air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Known for their bold and mischievous ways, they embark on a journey to chase their dreams, encountering unexpected challenges. The movie, featuring a pivotal role by Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, is presented as a delightful family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024.

