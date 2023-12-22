Animal's Bobby Deol and his saga with sunglasses that will never go out of trend; explore actor's 6 iconic roles

Bobby Deol, the suave and stylish Bollywood actor, over the years, has not only mesmerized audiences with his versatile performances but has also set some serious fashion trends. One of the most iconic aspects of his style journey is his collection of sunglasses, each pair adding a unique flair to his on-screen personas. Let's take a stroll through Bobby Deol's iconic sunglasses era, where eyewear became as memorable as the roles he portrayed.

Exploring Bobby Deol's 6 iconic roles and his immortal era of Sunglasses

1. Barsaat (1995)

In the 1995 release Barsaat, Bobby Deol sported the most edgy blue-tinted sunglasses, turning them into a fashion phenomenon. The bold choice of shades perfectly complemented his charismatic on-screen presence.

2. Gupt (1997)

Two years later, in his 1997 release Gupt, Bobby Deol showcased his uber-cool futuristic style by wearing reflective glasses—a look that was truly ahead of its time. These sunglasses became a symbol of his on-screen mystique.

3. Soldier (2000)

In a list of his iconic roles and looks, the mention of his 1998 release, Soldier is a must. In the film, the actor alongside Preity Zinta was seen carrying his remarkable and timeless black sunglasses. The iconic choice found an irreplaceable place in the hearts of fans, so much so that, it continues to be a trendy wear and top choice even today. Needless to say, the black shades added a touch of coolness to his character, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Advertisement

4. Bichhoo (2000)

Not stopping at it, once again, in Bichhoo, Bobby Deol donned another pair of iconic black sunglasses in 2000. The finesse and charm these shades added to the roles showcased Bobby's ability to make eyewear an integral part of his character's style.

5. Humraaz (2002)

In Humraaz, Bobby Deol took an intrepid step with red-tinted sunglasses featuring a metal frame. The edgy and trendsetting choice of eyewear reflected his character's stylish and intriguing persona.

6. Animal (2023)

Lastly, in the bombastic comeback film and his last released film Animal, Bobby embraced a daring and menacing avatar. Nevertheless, he didn't miss out on the opportunity to complete the look with a pair of black oversized sunglasses. The larger-than-life shades added to the intensity of his character.

Bobby Deol's journey through these iconic sunglasses moments not only reflects his evolving style but also highlights the impact his fashion choices have had on Bollywood's fashion landscape.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol reveals he was doubtful of his performance in Animal despite getting praised; here's why