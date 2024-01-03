Anushka Sharma-Athiya Shetty grace stands to support Virat Kohli, KL Rahul during India vs South Africa match

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul consistently set the bar high for couple goals, never failing to delight their fans. Whether spotted in the stadium passionately cheering for their husbands or applauding their achievements on social media, Anushka and Athiya embody the epitome of supportive partners. This New Year was no exception when both actresses traveled to South Africa to celebrate the festivities with their respective partners and soak in the joy of the game. They were spotted in the stadium on the first day of the 2nd test match.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty spotted during India vs South Africa match

On Wednesday, January 3, the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town witnessed a touch of Bollywood glamour as Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty graced the second test match between Team India and South Africa.

Anushka sported a light-colored shirt dress, complemented by a wristwatch and dark sunglasses. Opting for a no-makeup look, she let her hair cascade freely. Meanwhile, Athiya chose a stylish ensemble with a striped blue shirt paired with matching pants, showcasing her natural beauty with flowing hair.

Seated together, the duo watched intently as their husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, showcased their skills on the field. The candid moments captured them with hands on their mouths, reflecting the intensity of the game, especially when Virat got out on 46.

More about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship

After a prolonged courtship, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony held at the Borgo Finocchieto heritage villa in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. Reverberating with beautiful aesthetics, stunning outfits, and surrounded by their loved ones, the couple pledged to be each other's eternal companions. Their nuptials stand as an iconic celebrity wedding.

Affectionately known as Virushka by their admirers, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli, into the world on January 11, 2021. Recently celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, Virat and Anushka marked the occasion with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Anushka shared an adorable picture with her husband, captioning it, “Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity emoji) of (red heart emoji) with my numero uno.”

More about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s love story

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, embarked on a love journey with cricketer KL Rahul, spanning almost four years before they tied the knot on January 23, 2023. The couple's intimate wedding unfolded at Athiya's father's picturesque farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra, India.

Radiating perfection, Athiya and Rahul immersed themselves in the rituals, capturing and sharing moments on social media. Their heartfelt caption read, “‘In your light, I learn how to love…’ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Athiya and Rahul often treat their fans to glimpses of their adorable moments on the internet. In a New Year post, sharing a picture of them gazing at each other amid the glow of purple lights, Athiya expressed, “manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be.”

In the ongoing match, India managed to secure a lead of 98 runs, posting a total of 153 before getting out. As the game progresses, Pinkvilla extends its best wishes to the Indian cricket team.

