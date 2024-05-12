Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt makes stunning 2nd Met Gala appearance; VIRAL PIC of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoying brunch in Bengaluru

This week was filled with top news from Alia Bhatt winning hearts with her stunning second Met Gala appearance in a floral saree to the new parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying a brunch in Bengaluru.

As we welcome another Sunday, let's revisit those news that made headlines and buzzed throughout this week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Alia Bhatt makes second Met Gala appearance

Alia Bhatt made a second appearance at the grand fashion event, Met Gala 2024. She stunned in a mint green floral saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet, the actress penned a long note. A part of her note read, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.”

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy brunch in Bengaluru

The new parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted posing with their fans in Bengaluru. Their pictures went viral on social media in no time. In the viral images, the couple flaunted their million-dollar smile as they stood next to the team of a popular noodle bar.

3. Ranveer Singh removes old Instagram posts

Ranveer Singh has removed all his old posts before 2023 including his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone. As of now, the actor has 135 posts. For the unversed, Deepika had also removed their wedding photos briefly but retained them soon after.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to Tirupati wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

The post shared by a paparazzo account mentioning Janhvi Kapoor will get married to Shikhar Pahariya in Tirupati Temple in a gold saree got a reaction from the actress. Shutting down the rumors, Janhvi commented, "Kuch bhi (What even).”

5. Abhishek Bachchan starrer depicting father-daughter story will release in November

As per a report from PTI, Shoojit Sircar announced the release date of his next project starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film will hit the theaters on November 15, 2024. The upcoming movie is going to portray the relationship of a father and a daughter like Piku.

6. Director Sangeeth Sivan passed away

Renowned director-screenwriter, Sangeeth Sivan, passed away at age 65. According to PTI, he took his last breath on Wednesday, May 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. At his funeral, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sham Kaushal, and others were present.

7. Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan's Sikandar

Pinkvilla first exclusively learned that Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss, and Salman Khan have locked the female lead of Sikandar and she is none other than Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika also reshared Nadiadwala Grandson’s post on social media and wrote, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025! #RM25.”

Bonus news: According to reports, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has named one particular junction of Lokhandwala Complex as Sridevi Kapoor Chowk as a tribute to the late actress.

