Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan: Looking back at 5 actors who stole the show with their Cannes debut in 2023

Cannes is renowned as one of the most prestigious and acclaimed film festivals worldwide. Each year, the festival occurs during the final two weeks of May. The red carpet at Cannes is graced by celebrities, personalities, and influencers from the arts and cinema industries.

Ahead of this year's Cannes, we will take you on a trip down memory lane and have a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who stunned everyone with their red carpet debut in the previous year.

Bollywood celebrities who made Cannes debut last year

Anushka Sharma

The actress-producer made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She wore an off-shoulder gown with ruffles and embellished details. Here are some images of Anushka Sharma from her Cannes debut in the ensemble that she shared with just a white heart emoji in the caption, along with details of her team. On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be reportedly seen in Chakda Express, based on the life of cricket icon Jhulan Goswami.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made her big Cannes debut last year by walking the red carpet wearing a lehenga and proudly showing off her “desi” roots.

Sara opted for a handwoven ivory lehenga. Her appearance on the red carpet made the rounds on social media where she was seen talking about how she is proud of her “Indianness” and what it means for her to attend such global events.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur made her red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made gown. Mrunal was photographed at the festival attending the premiere of Sean Penn’s Black Flies. “A night to remember,” Mrunal wrote, sharing her red carpet look on Instagram.

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Mrunal said, "The Cannes film festival is an incredibly prestigious platform and this being my debut meant the world to me. With films and talent that are celebrated from across the globe, to be walking the red carpet, where all legends have walked before, made me feel extremely honored. It truly felt out of this world and it was always on my must-do list as an actor."

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar served major fashion goals as she made a magnificent red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star attended the opening ceremony of the world's biggest film festival in a lovely white dress by Fovari.

For the big night, the actress went all out in a dramatic white dress with a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her. Manushi Chhillar, looking like a dream, completed her look with a statement neckpiece.

Esha Gupta

The Jannat 2 actress made her debut on the world's most glamorous red carpet. Esha Gupta attended the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation and attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film Jeanne Du Barry, which was Johnny Depp's comeback movie. Esha walked the red carpet in a floaty white gown with a thigh-high slit.

The other Bollywood stars who attended the film festival the previous year included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, and many more. This year the 77th Film Festival will take place from 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

As per the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has graced the film festival various times in the past, is confirmed to return this year. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be walking the red carpet.

