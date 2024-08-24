Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan and wife Sshura Khan bonding over laughter is just too heartwarming; WATCH

Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan's wife, appears to have formed a strong connection with Arhaan Khan, his son with Malaika Arora. The two were recently seen in the city, sharing smiles and enjoying each other's company. They previously posed for photographers, highlighting their warm relationship.

Today, August 24, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan and his son Arhaan Khan were spotted by paparazzi in the city. Sshura looked chic in a chocolate brown bodycon dress with her hair neatly tied back with a clutcher. Meanwhile, Arhaan sported a stylish look in a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with light blue denim pants. He completed his outfit with white sneakers, serving up some serious fashion inspiration. The duo was seen chatting and laughing, clearly enjoying their time together. While Arhaan appeared occupied with his phone, Sshura engaged him in conversation, leading to a lighthearted moment between them.

Earlier, to mark Arbaaz Khan’s 57th birthday, his wife, Sshura Khan, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. She took to Instagram and posted a video compilation of the actor displaying his dance skills, accompanied by a warm birthday message expressing her love and best wishes for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday Arbaazzz Not a day goes by dull with u being around, your witty jokes, your craziness, your hilarious dancing moves (laughing emojis). Sshura further added, "From praying with u to fighting with u every moment is so special. Ur loyalty ur love ur dedication ur respect is commendable. From your dimples to wrinkles I will be there with you. Love you Mr Khan to infinity and beyond."

Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private wedding ceremony on December 24, 2023. The nikah was held at his sister Arpita Khan's home, with Salman Khan and the family in attendance. After the ceremony, Arbaaz shared photos with his new bride on social media. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years. The couple, who wed in 1998, announced their separation in March 2016 and finalized their divorce in May 2017. They share a son, Arhaan.

