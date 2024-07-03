WATCH: Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan spotted outside hospital; avoid paparazzi on being asked ‘sir kya khush khabri hai’

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan are painting the town red these days. The couple keeps showering love on each other on social media and are often spotted in Mumbai together.

This time, Arbaaz and Sshura were snapped visiting a maternity clinic in the city on July 2.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan keep mum as they clicked by paparazzi

In a video on Instagram, Arbaaz Khan can be seen coming out of a maternity clinic with his wife, Sshura Khan. Arbaaz wore a green tee with blue jeans and Sshura opted for a icy blue top with denim shorts.

A paparazzo quizzed Arbaaz about whether there is a good news coming up. "Sir, kya khush khabri hai?" he can be heard saying in the clip.

The actor-producer remained tight-lipped and chose not to answer the question. Both Arbaaz and Sshura ignored the paparazzi as they sat in their car.

Watch the clip here:

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's love story

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan often share pictures and videos of each other on their respective Instagram handles.

On June 12, Arbaaz posted a new picture on Instagram in which he can be seen posing after his gym session. The actor-producer flaunted his trimmed beard look in the photo. Sshura reacted to it by saying, "wohhoo."

In May, Arbaaz took her to a night drive and organized a private concert in his car. Sshura posted a video of the moment on Instagram in which he can be seen lipsyncing You Can Do Magic, the song crooned by a rock band, America.

“Magic @arbaazkhanofficial Night Drives," her post read.

After dating for over two years, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot on December 24, 2023. Arbaaz and Sshura's marriage ceremony was hosted by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma at her residence in Mumbai. Their nikah was an intimate affair.

Arbaaz Khan met celebrity stylist Sshura Khan on the sets of his production venture, Patna Shukla. The Dabangg actor once spoke about the first meeting saying that they had interacted professionally back then.

After finishing the movie, the couple met for some time before deciding to get married.

