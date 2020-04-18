Are you a fan of Bollywood actors? Guess THESE iconic Bollywood films and characters from the clues

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, we all have free time on our hands. If you are a Bollywood buff, then go ahead and use the time to guess the films & characters in this game. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 is one of the biggest problems that the country is facing. Due to Coronavirus spread, a lockdown was announced that was continued again till May 3 recently by PM Narendra Modi. Now that we all have some more time to kill until lockdown is lifted or Coronavirus is wiped out from India, it’s time to try something fun. We brought something cool and special for all Bollywood lovers. If you are a true Bollywood buff, then this fun Bollywood game should be easy-peesy for you.

And the best part, for guessing the films and characters from the creative, you don’t need to be around people. In fact, you can guess all the characters and films while maintaining social distance yet can beat your friends in the same. Well, amid the Coronavirus crisis, Bollywood fans surely are finding it hard to kill time as no new film releases have been lined up due to the uncertainty of Coronavirus or lockdown. So, amid this, Pinkvilla’s Bollywood game will help you not just refresh your mind, but also test your knowledge. So, without further adieu, go ahead and game on!

Guess the characters and films from the creative and clues:

Clue No 1

The film starred the mother of an actress-turned-author back in the days. The most memorable thing about this film was the chemistry between the lead stars and the song about being locked up in a room with no one coming in and no one going out. The name of the film also happens to be the name of a current Bollywood actor who is the son of a yesteryear he-man of the industry. Go ahead and guess the film and character!

Clue No 2

The film was a remake of the 1955 classic film about an alcoholic lover. It starred one of the most beautiful women in the world in the lead. She played the role perfectly and her performance with the second female lead on a song is still remembered fondly by all her fans. Can you guess the film and the character?

Clue No 3

The film revolves around a son who blindly follows what his stepmother tells him and this ends up straining his relationship with his wife too. The wife is played by one of the best actresses and dancers in Bollywood. She tries to bring his step mom’s truth in front of her husband and succeeds in the end. The film’s name is also a Hindi word for “son.” Go ahead and try to guess!

Clue No 4

Known for being the leggy lass in Bollywood, this actress managed to create a new image for herself with this film. Her looks from the film are iconic and the film’s name is a form of beverage we all like to sip when we want to be high. The story revolved around 2 girls and one boy who live together and eventually the two girls fall in love with the same guy. However, the guy picks the desi girl over the more modern one which leaves her heartbroken and she tries to end her life. It also starred the father of one of the most loved star kids in the country. Can you guess the name of the film and the character?

Clue No 5

She is the first female superstar from Bollywood’s first family. Granddaughter of the showman of Bollywood, she managed to play the role of a dancer who is in love with the head of their dance troupe but he loves someone else. She tries to confess her feelings but knows the guy won’t love her back. The film is known for the famous dance-off between this gorgeous superstar and one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Can you guess the character and the film?

Clue No 6

Known for being the most beautiful woman in the world, this Bollywood actress did an item number in a film that was about a couple who conned people for money. Interestingly, later in life, the same actress got married to the lead actor of the film. The song in which she featured is in about kohl and featured the Shahanshah of Bollywood as well. Can you guess the actress and the film?

Clue No 7

The film is about a pregnant woman who is searching for her husband in one of the busiest cities in India. It stars one of the most talented actresses in the country and the film is a suspense thriller. It earned a lot of critical acclaims back then and when the plot finally reveals itself, you get to know that the woman was pretending to be pregnant and actually was just looking for a terrorist whose gas attack killed many in a subway train in India including her husband. Can you guess the actress, the character and the film?

Clue No 8

One of the most loved dancers in Bollywood, this actress was roped in for an item song in this remake that stars the Greek God of Bollywood. The song is catchy and was a trending chartbuster. The character’s name was on the lines of a popular and fragrant flower in India that is used in gajras. Can you guess the name of the film and the character

