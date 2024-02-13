Arjun Rampal lauds Shah Rukh Khan's back-to-back hits Pathaan, Jawan as 'great for the industry'; 'It's outstanding'

In an industry where cut-throat competition is the norm, it's not common to witness actors openly praising each other. However, Arjun Rampal defies this trend. Renowned for his honesty, he recently spoke out in admiration of Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing the importance of everyone in the industry being happy with Khan's success.

This sentiment comes in light of Khan's remarkable achievements in 2023, where he delivered hits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Rampal has worked with SRK in quite a few memorable films like Don, Ra.One, and Om Shanti Om.

Arjun Rampal says film industry should take pride in Shah Rukh Khan's success

In an interview with Zoom, Arjun Rampal, gearing up for his upcoming film release, spoke candidly about the importance of positivity and support in the industry. He criticized the negative mindset that revels in others' failures, stressing that such an approach hinders personal growth. Instead, he emphasized the need to rejoice in others' success and surround oneself with positivity.

Rampal particularly highlighted Shah Rukh Khan's achievements, commending his record-breaking performances in films like Pathaan and Jawan. He expressed, "When he (Shah Rukh Khan) does a Pathaan and breaks all records and then, he comes and does it again with a Jawan, that’s outstanding and fantastic. It's great for the industry. So, you have to encourage that. Acknowledge it, and be proud of it; be happy for that person. Whatever happens in your life, or however you go about it, good things will happen to you too, and those people will be happy for you too."

Arjun Rampal's work front

Arjun Rampal is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Crakk, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. Penned and directed by Aditya Datt, the movie is backed by producers Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed. Scheduled to hit the theaters on February 23 this year, the film promises to be a enthralling cinematic venture.