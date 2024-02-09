Shah Rukh Khan had video call conversation with Kusha Kapila who recalls telling him 'aap ek emotion hain'

Shah Rukh Khan's status as a superstar is unquestionable. His appeal transcends age groups, garnering universal love and admiration. Kusha Kapila, a renowned internet personality and actress, recounted a touching interaction with the actor during a recent interview with Lallantop. She fondly recalled a video call with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, where she expressed her heartfelt sentiments towards him and the profound impact he has had on her.

Karan Johar arranged a video call between Shah Rukh Khan and Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila reminisced about her initial interaction with Shah Rukh Khan, facilitated by Karan Johar. She mentioned how she admires King Khan's storytelling abilities, explaining that she feels she knows his entire life story because of his captivating narration.

She expressed, “I have had a conversation with him over a video call, thanks to Karan Johar. This is a big thing for me. I am proud that I have talked to SRK over a video call. SRK the legend, the Delhi wallah, the one who makes you believe. There is a group chat of a few of us who went on Koffee With Karan last year.

In the group chat, we were praising Pathaan and Karan Johar just called and made us all talk to Shah Rukh Khan. He told us that I want to talk to all of you, everyone talk individually. Everyone spoke of their SRK experience. What is Shah Rukh for them. I told him that 'Sir aap mere liye ek emotion hain. Aap mere shehnshaah hain. Aap Baazigar hain. Kabhi kabhi main udhas hoti hun main aapke ghar ke bahar jake baith jati hun (Sometimes when I feel low, I just go and sit outside your house)'"

About Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila has graced various films and shows, among them Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee, and Thank You for Coming. She showcased her hosting prowess in Season 3 of Comicstaan and featured in popular web series like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. Notably, she starred in Prateek Kuhad's music video O Piya.

In her personal life, she tied the knot with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in 2017. However, on 26 June 2023, she publicly announced their separation.

