Article 370 Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam takes on terrorism in action-packed political drama; Priya Mani impresses

Yami Gautam, celebrated for her remarkable performances in films such as Badlapur, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, is set to take on the role of an intelligence agent in her upcoming movie Article 370. Joining her is Priya Mani Raj, playing a pivotal character, intensifying the anticipation among fans.

Scheduled for release on February 23, the film has treated the audience to a teaser, providing a glimpse that has further fueled the eagerness for the upcoming cinematic experience.

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani shine in the teaser of Article 370

On Saturday, the creators of Article 370 unveiled a riveting teaser, providing a sneak peek into the film. The teaser offers a glimpse of Yami Gautam's fierce character, poised to combat terrorism and corruption in Jammu & Kashmir. The actress portrays the role of an intelligence agent passionately seeking the revocation of the special status granted to the state, emphasizing that perpetrators cannot be held until then.

Priya Mani Raj looks powerful in her role. The 1.40 min long teaser also showcases the OMG 2 actress's action-packed persona, concluding with a gripping scene of her pointing a gun, blood dripping from her nose, and the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370.

Take a look:

About Article 370

Brought to life by Jio Studios & B62 Studios, Article 370 promises a gripping narrative inspired by real events that steered the destiny of Kashmir, as mentioned in a press release. The directorial helm is in the hands of Aditya Suhas Jambhale, a two-time National Award winner.

The plot unfolds against the backdrop of neutralizing terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The significant move by the Central government on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370 reshaped the status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately leading to its bifurcation into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, Article 370 marks another collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Yami after the success of the 2019 action blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The talented duo, also partners in life, exchanged vows in 2021.