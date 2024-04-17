Yami Gautam reveals she’s spending last weeks of pregnancy reading Ramayana brought by husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam Dhar who is currently enjoying the success of her film Article 370, is also embracing the final stretch of her pregnancy. As the Kaabil actress prepares to welcome her first child with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, she has now shared what her last few weeks of pregnancy look like.

How is Yami Gautam preparing for her due date?

"My family is here in Mumbai," Yami told Hindustan Times, "and my sister, Surilie, will be joining me soon." Talking about traditional values, Yami reveals, "We don’t really have a concept of making a nursery." Instead, they focus on practical adjustments and reserve baby-proofing for when their little one starts exploring. Yami's sister who is a mother herself has assured her that despite the challenges, this phase is immensely rewarding. "We are just very excited," Yami added.

Aditya who is known for his calm demeanor continues to remain composed. "He is just very happy," Yami chuckles. She added that the couple often engages in discussions and exchange advice alongside seeking wisdom from their parents. According to Yami, Aditya attentively attends to Yami's needs and interests. "He has got Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana for me," Yami shares fondly while recalling her mother used to read the same during her own pregnancy.

Yami Gautam on Article 370’s success

As she prepares for her parenthood, Yami Gautam is also finding joy in her film's success. Reflecting on the 50-day theatrical run of her recent movie, she expresses gratitude for the positive feedback received. "A female colleague messaged me," Yami recalled, "and it was so refreshing to read it." The film's resonance in today's challenging industry landscape brings a sense of fulfillment to Yami. "When your choices are in sync with the audience, that’s the best award."

When Yami Gautam heaped praise on beau Aditya Dhar

The OMG 2 actress recently wished her husband a happy birthday and penned a long heartwarming note. Alongside a picture of both, Yami wrote on her Instagram, “Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you & the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much.”

