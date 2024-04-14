Maidaan: Sourav Ganguly shares his review on Ajay Devgn starrer; calls it ‘must-watch Indian sports film’

Maidaan, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, hit theaters last Thursday. Ajay Devgn essays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in this biographical sports drama which showcases the golden era of football in India. While the film has been receiving praise from the audience, it also found an admirer in former cricketer Sourav Ganguly who has shared his review.

Sourav Ganguly gives shoutout to Ajay Devgn’s film Maidaan

Sourav Ganguly recently took to X (Twitter) to share his thoughts on the film Maidaan, which was released in cinemas on the festive occasion of Eid. In his note, Sourav urged his followers not to miss out on the experience.

He wrote, “Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan, a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football. Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film.”

Have a look at his tweet!

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan extend support to Maidaan

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his anticipation to watch the film and witness Ajay Devgn’s performance. He conveyed on his Instagram Stories, “Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can’t wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn’s career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial.”

Actor Varun Dhawan also showcased his support for the biopic, saying, “Hearing such incredible stuff abt this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial @ajaydevgn”

More about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

The cast of Maidaan features Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, the film is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

The screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, with dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by the renowned A.R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

