Maidaan Extended Week 1 Box Office: Ajay Devgn fronted football film netts an unforgivable 27.50 crores in 8 days

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others had a sorry extended first week at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 27.50 crores in 8 days. The movie opened to low numbers despite releasing on a holiday and never really got the momentum that it required to put up respectable numbers. From here, even a Rs 45 crore India nett for Maidaan will be a struggle, and this is with incentives provided by the producers.

Maidaan Collects Only Rs 27.50 Crores Nett In Extended Week 1 In India

Maidaan's low collections can be attributed to a number of reasons, like the constant delays in the release of the film and the long trailer that failed to leave an impact. In today's time, the first unit needs to grab adequate attention and that didn't happen with Maidaan. The performance of the biographical-sports-drama led by Ajay Devgn isn't any better internationally as it is struggling to gross a million dollars, which is extremely low.

Maidaan Is A Massive Loss Making Proposition

The worldwide theatrical share of the Amit Ravindernath Sharma's film will be just about Rs 20 crores and that will only cover the print and advertisement expenses of the film and nothing else. The non-theatrical deal was great but it won't be enough to recover the expenses. The makers are likely to face a loss of over Rs 100 crores.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 2 crores Day 1 Rs 4.25 crores Day 2 Rs 3 crores Day 3 Rs 5.75 crores Day 4 Rs 6.25 crores Day 5 Rs 1.50 crores Day 6 Rs 1.60 crores Day 7 Rs 2 crores Day 8 Rs 1.20 crores Total Rs 27.55 crores nett

About Maidaan

Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India.

He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.

Maidaan In Theatres

