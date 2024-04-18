Article 370 OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Yami Gautam starrer thriller drama

Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the political action thriller Article 370 hit theaters on February 23, 2024, to rave reviews.

Yami Gautam's performance in particular earned high praise from fans and critics alike. Now, the wait for the film's digital release is over, as the makers have finally announced its arrival!

Article 370 on OTT

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, is all set for a digital release. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 19, 2024. The makers announced the OTT release on social media.

Check it out here:

More about Article 370 movie

Actress Yami Gautam, while preparing for her action-political-drama movie Article 370, mentioned that she found joy in contributing to the script as an actor. Being engaged in the film's development from the scripting phase aids actors in grasping their character's growth and storyline.

The actress also shared her thoughts on working with the cast and crew, expressing her experience. She mentioned that Vaibhav (Tatwawadi) and Ashwini (Kaul) did fantastic work in the film. They were very cooperative and pleasant to work alongside.

"It's always great to collaborate with actors who bring a lot of enthusiasm and vigor to their roles." Additionally, she had the chance to work with skilled technicians during the project. She added, “Based on my experience of working with Aditya (Jambhale, the director), he has so much regard for his technicians. As a director, he believes in them.”

The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from Yami Gautam, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in important roles. The film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

