Jawan actress Priyamani opens up about battling trolls post-marriage with Mustafa Raj, reveals it affected her

Priyamani, who started as a South actress, is now involved in movies across all major Indian languages. She renowned for her exceptional dancing skills alongside her acting talent, courageously shared her experience of battling cyberbullying alongside her husband Mustafa Raja.

In an interview with Galatta India, the national award-winning actress admitted that trolling had indeed affected her, leading to a range of emotions. However, she reassured that she is now in a better place.

The versatile actress also spoke out about the trolls she faced following her marriage to Mustafa in 2017 and its impact on her and her family.

Moving forward with gratitude: Priyamani acknowledges husband’s support

Priyamani credits her husband for supporting her and her family steadfastly during the tough times, enabling them to overcome the challenges together.

"To be honest, it did affect me. Not only me per say but my family also, especially my father and mother. But I have to say my husband stood by me as a rock. He said, 'Look whatever happens I will let everything come to me first. But all I would say is hold my hand and be with me through every step'"-Priyamani said during the same interview.

Even before their wedding during their dating phase, rumors were rampant, and Priyamani was targeted by some people on social media.

“I had told him the same thing: ‘Stand by me and trust me.’ Because we have taken the step together and decided to spend the rest of our lives. So come hail, come storm, come sunshine, we will walk the path together. I am very happy that I got such an understanding and strong partner. He knows how to tackle everything,”-Priyamani added.

Priyamani and her family have moved on from those tough times, for which she expresses gratitude, especially to her husband.

Priyamani getting ready with Family Man season 3

Priyamani has been part of several successful projects recently including Jawan and Maidaan.

From Atlee's SRK-starrer Jawan to the current theatrical release Maidaan, her work is making waves. In the South, she impressed audiences in Mohanlal's Neru, a courtroom drama that became a massive blockbuster.

Looking ahead, Priyamani is set to return for the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series Family Man, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Rumors suggest that filming for this Raj-DK directed show will begin soon, adding to her list of exciting ventures.

