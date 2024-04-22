Box Office: Maidaan emerges most preferred Hindi movie for weekend in week 2; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan nosedives

It's no new news that both Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran have fared really poorly at the box office. Maidaan netted around Rs 27.50 crores in its extended first week while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan netted Rs 47.50 crores. The second weekend saw a little change in the positions of both films, the change favouring the former.

After A Dismal First Week, Maidaan Starts Netting Higher Than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan emerged as the most preferred Hindi film in India in its second weekend as it netted around Rs 7.25 crores and the Ajay Devgn movie will now nett over Rs 10 crores in the second week, meaning a drop of around 60 percent from the extended first week and a drop of under 50 percent from conventional week 1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped to the second position, netting slightly under Rs 5 crores in its second weekend. This indicates that the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film will struggle to get to even Rs 60 crores nett despite no significant new competition in theatres for a few more weeks. In terms of drop percentage, the second week is likely to be lower than the extended first week by around 85 percent. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Maidaan Expectations

Maidaan's hold means that it may continue to stick around for a few more weeks and get to Rs 45 crores nett or maybe even Rs 50 crores. The cumulative nett India collections of 2 Eid releases may touch Rs 100 crores provided Maidaan holds for the next couple of weeks. The combined worldwide gross collections may end up around Rs 160-165 crores. Makers of both the films gave their viewers, incentives over the first week and without the incentives, the collections would have been even lower.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 2 crores Day 1 Rs 4.25 crores Day 2 Rs 3 crores Day 3 Rs 5.75 crores Day 4 Rs 6.25 crores Day 5 Rs 1.50 crores Day 6 Rs 1.60 crores Day 7 Rs 2 crores Day 8 Rs 1.20 crores Day 9 Rs 1.50 crores Day 10 Rs 2.75 crores Day 11 Rs 3 crores Total Rs 34.80 crores nett after 2nd weekend Advertisement

Rs 34.80 crores nett after 2nd weekend

Watch the Maidaan Trailer

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 8.75 crores 5 Rs 2.25 crores 6 Rs 2 crores 7 Rs 2.25 crores 8 Rs 1.50 crores 9 Rs 1.35 crores 10 Rs 1.65 crores 11 Ra 1.75 crores Total Rs 52.25 crores nett after second weekend

Watch the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

About Maidaan

Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India.

Advertisement

He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.

Maidaan And Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In Theatres

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now play at a theatre near you. Book your movie tickets now.

ALSO READ: Maidaan: Sourav Ganguly shares his review on Ajay Devgn starrer; calls it ‘must-watch Indian sports film’