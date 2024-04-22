Box Office: Maidaan emerges most preferred Hindi movie for weekend in week 2; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan nosedives
While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are box office bombs, the latter has atleast managed to show a better box office trending.
-
Maidaan emerges most preferred film in its second weekend
-
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan goes down
-
Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan play at a theatre near you.
It's no new news that both Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran have fared really poorly at the box office. Maidaan netted around Rs 27.50 crores in its extended first week while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan netted Rs 47.50 crores. The second weekend saw a little change in the positions of both films, the change favouring the former.
After A Dismal First Week, Maidaan Starts Netting Higher Than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Maidaan emerged as the most preferred Hindi film in India in its second weekend as it netted around Rs 7.25 crores and the Ajay Devgn movie will now nett over Rs 10 crores in the second week, meaning a drop of around 60 percent from the extended first week and a drop of under 50 percent from conventional week 1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped to the second position, netting slightly under Rs 5 crores in its second weekend. This indicates that the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film will struggle to get to even Rs 60 crores nett despite no significant new competition in theatres for a few more weeks. In terms of drop percentage, the second week is likely to be lower than the extended first week by around 85 percent.
Maidaan Expectations
Maidaan's hold means that it may continue to stick around for a few more weeks and get to Rs 45 crores nett or maybe even Rs 50 crores. The cumulative nett India collections of 2 Eid releases may touch Rs 100 crores provided Maidaan holds for the next couple of weeks. The combined worldwide gross collections may end up around Rs 160-165 crores. Makers of both the films gave their viewers, incentives over the first week and without the incentives, the collections would have been even lower.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|Premieres
|Rs 2 crores
|Day 1
|Rs 4.25 crores
|Day 2
|Rs 3 crores
|Day 3
|Rs 5.75 crores
|Day 4
|Rs 6.25 crores
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crores
|Day 6
|Rs 1.60 crores
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crores
|Day 8
|Rs 1.20 crores
|Day 9
|Rs 1.50 crores
|Day 10
|Rs 2.75 crores
|Day 11
|Rs 3 crores
|Total
|
Rs 34.80 crores nett after 2nd weekend
Advertisement
Rs 34.80 crores nett after 2nd weekend
Watch the Maidaan Trailer
The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 15 crores
|2
|Rs 7.50 crores
|3
|Rs 8.25 crores
|4
|Rs 8.75 crores
|5
|Rs 2.25 crores
|6
|Rs 2 crores
|7
|Rs 2.25 crores
|8
|Rs 1.50 crores
|9
|Rs 1.35 crores
|10
|Rs 1.65 crores
|11
|Ra 1.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 52.25 crores nett after second weekend
Watch the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer
About Maidaan
Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India.
He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.
About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.
Maidaan And Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In Theatres
Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now play at a theatre near you. Book your movie tickets now.
ALSO READ: Maidaan: Sourav Ganguly shares his review on Ajay Devgn starrer; calls it ‘must-watch Indian sports film’