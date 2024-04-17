What to watch this weekend: Vidya Balan-Ileana D'Cruz's Do Aur Do Pyaar to Yami Gautam's Article 370; full list INSIDE

This upcoming weekend is filled with an exciting list of movie releases. These are a mix of comedy, drama, thriller, action, romance, and more. From Vidya Balan-Ileana D'Cruz's Do Aur Do Pyaar to Yami Gautam's Article 370 (reportedly), Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend.

1. Do Aur Do Pyaar

Release Date: April 19

April 19 Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta

Shirsha Guha Thakurta Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about two hearts, two journeys, and one incredible love story. All four characters try to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationship. They go on movie dates and trips, trying to bring back marital bliss. Witness the enchantment that blossoms when 'Do Aur Do' transforms into an everlasting 'Pyaar.' Starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, this upcoming film promises to deliver the coolest romance of the season.

2. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Release Date: April 16

April 16 Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai

Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai Director: Aban Bharucha Deohans

Aban Bharucha Deohans Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Director Aban Bharucha Deohans said, “I am thrilled to announce the release of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout an exhilarating project even bigger than its predecessor. Working with Manoj Bajpayee again was an absolute joy, and his dedication to the role brought added depth to the film. This installment tackles important societal issues while maintaining the thrilling atmosphere that audiences loved in the first film.

3. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Release Date: April 19

April 19 Star Cast: Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, Urfi Javed, Nimrit Ahluwalia

Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, Urfi Javed, Nimrit Ahluwalia Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 consists of the raw and real world and is ready to unfold an extended look that brings a brave generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming on an insatiable addiction called social media.

4. Kaam Chalu Hai

Release Date: April 19

April 19 Star Cast: Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek, Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj

Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek, Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj Director: Palaash Muchhal

Palaash Muchhal Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

In Kaam Chalu Hai, a father channels his pain into a revolutionary movement while nurturing his small, happy world with his daughter Gudiya, and wife Radha. His mission is to fulfill Guriya's dream of becoming a cricketer.

5. Article 370

Release Date: April 19

April 19 Stars: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Aditya Suhas Jambhale Genre: Action, Historical, Thriller

Action, Historical, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: JioCinema

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam had a theatrical release in February this year. The movie is reportedly releasing on the OTT platform on April 19. The film is an intense political action drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, focuses on countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370.

