What to watch this weekend: Vidya Balan-Ileana D'Cruz's Do Aur Do Pyaar to Yami Gautam's Article 370; full list INSIDE
What to watch this weekend: These releases are mixed of genres including comedy, drama, thrillers, action and others. Have a look at the awesome list inside!
This upcoming weekend is filled with an exciting list of movie releases. These are a mix of comedy, drama, thriller, action, romance, and more. From Vidya Balan-Ileana D'Cruz's Do Aur Do Pyaar to Yami Gautam's Article 370 (reportedly), Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend.
1. Do Aur Do Pyaar
- Release Date: April 19
- Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy
- Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about two hearts, two journeys, and one incredible love story. All four characters try to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationship. They go on movie dates and trips, trying to bring back marital bliss. Witness the enchantment that blossoms when 'Do Aur Do' transforms into an everlasting 'Pyaar.' Starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, this upcoming film promises to deliver the coolest romance of the season.
2. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout
- Release Date: April 16
- Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai
- Director: Aban Bharucha Deohans
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
Director Aban Bharucha Deohans said, “I am thrilled to announce the release of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout an exhilarating project even bigger than its predecessor. Working with Manoj Bajpayee again was an absolute joy, and his dedication to the role brought added depth to the film. This installment tackles important societal issues while maintaining the thrilling atmosphere that audiences loved in the first film.
3. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
- Release Date: April 19
- Star Cast: Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, Urfi Javed, Nimrit Ahluwalia
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee
- Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 consists of the raw and real world and is ready to unfold an extended look that brings a brave generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming on an insatiable addiction called social media.
4. Kaam Chalu Hai
- Release Date: April 19
- Star Cast: Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek, Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj
- Director: Palaash Muchhal
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
In Kaam Chalu Hai, a father channels his pain into a revolutionary movement while nurturing his small, happy world with his daughter Gudiya, and wife Radha. His mission is to fulfill Guriya's dream of becoming a cricketer.
5. Article 370
- Release Date: April 19
- Stars: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil
- Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale
- Genre: Action, Historical, Thriller
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: JioCinema
Article 370 starring Yami Gautam had a theatrical release in February this year. The movie is reportedly releasing on the OTT platform on April 19. The film is an intense political action drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, focuses on countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370.
ALSO READ: Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer but later joined Bollywood, worked with Ranbir Kapoor and became big OTT star