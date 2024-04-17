Tuesday Box Office: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan keep low after crash on first Monday in India

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran and Maidaan directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao saw an uptick in the collections on first Tuesday, ahead of the Ram Navmi holiday. Not that the slight growth at the box office matters much in the larger scheme of things and not that it will change the verdict of both films in any way. But it is worth mentioning atleast.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan And Maidaan Saw Slight Growth But It Is Too Late Now

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan netted Rs 2.30 crores on first Tuesday. The buy one get one offer for the movie was yet again enabled, as a result of which the online bookings were brisk compared to Monday. Maidaan had no such incentives but netted around Rs 1.65 crores. In all likelihood, both movies will see a further growth on Wednesday, on account of the Ram Navmi holiday. The cume of the action-thriller after 6 days stands at around Rs 44 crores while the biographical sports drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim has collected slightly over 24 crores, including premieres.

While BMCM Aims To Hit Rs 100 Crores Worldwide, Maidaan Targets Rs 60 Crores Gross In Full Run

The first week for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will close at around Rs 47 crores and for Maidaan, it will be around Rs 26 crores. The Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film will try to get to Rs 60 crores in its lifetime while Maidaan will aim to somehow cross Rs 40 crores. Internationally, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might do around 4-4.5 million dollars in its full run and that will hopefully take the movie past Rs 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Maidaan targets to gross 1 million dollars internationally and it might just about hit Rs 60 crores gross worldwide by the end of its run.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Have Given A Huge Blow To The Producers

With all the incentives provided by the makers of both films, the worldwide theatrical share shall be sub-Rs 40 crores for BMCM and sub-Rs 20 crores for Maidaan. Even with very lucrative non-theatrical deals, the Eid releases will be burning the pockets of producers and investors.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 9 crores 5 Rs 2.25 crores 6 Rs 2.30 crores Total Rs 44.30 crores nett

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 2 crores Day 1 Rs 4.25 crores Day 2 Rs 3 crores Day 3 Rs 5.75 crores Day 4 Rs 6.25 crores Day 5 Rs 1.50 crores Day 6 Rs 1.65 crores Total Rs 24.40 crores nett

You can watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan at a theatre near you.

