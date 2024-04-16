Boney Kapoor recalls how his father was thrown out of 10 jobs and lived in Raj Kapoor's outhouse

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is currently in the news for his latest film, Maidaan. The biographical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn in the lead has been appreciated by the people who watched it. Boney, who has been actively working as a filmmaker in the Hindi film industry for many decades, has opened up about the struggles he, his brother Anil Kapoor, and his father Surinder Kapoor initially faced.

Boney Kapoor on his father being thrown out of 10 jobs before coming to Mumbai and living in Raj Kapoor's outhouse

Boney Kapoor opened up about the struggles of his father, Surinder Kapoor, during an interview with Galatta Plus. He said, “My father was brought to Bombay by Prithviraj Kapoor. My grandfather handed over my father to Prithviraj ji because my father left about 10-12 jobs. Left, in the sense, he was thrown out because he was siding with and supporting the workers, fought for their causes.”

The Maidaan producer shared that his father lived in Raj Kapoor's outhouse. Talking about how he and Anil Kapoor took over the responsibilities from his father because he wasn't keeping well, Boney added, "When my grandmother passed away, Anil and I decided that he will do acting and I will take over the production. Somebody had to run the show at home also. My father had a heart problem; we didn't want to give him stress."

Boney Kapoor opened up about being in a financial mess because his father was in debt. He shared that he started his career by working as an assistant for his father's film. But when the film's director passed away, they faced challenges finding another director. “My father was in debt. We were in a sh**hole,” he shared.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah. The film's music is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan was released in cinemas on Eid 2024.

