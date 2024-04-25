Bollywood Newswrap, April 25: Irrfan Khan's son Babil's now-deleted 'feel like giving up' post goes VIRAL; new updates on Salman Khan firing case

On the twenty-fifth day of April 2024, we got several news that made headlines. From Babil Khan's now-deleted post going viral to new updates on the Salman Khan firing case surfacing, many more news made it to the top section.

Let's revisit today's (April 25) top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 25, 2024

1. Babil Khan's recent now-deleted post raises concern among fans

A user on Reddit shared a screenshot of the now-deleted Instagram story of Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan. The Railway Men actor took to his Instagram stories last night and wrote, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to baba". Although the actor deleted his post, eagle-eyed fans grabbed a screenshot of the same and expressed their concern about such a statement made by him.

2. Mumbai Police arrest two men from Punjab in Salman Khan firing case

According to the latest reports, Mumbai Police have nabbed two men from Punjab in their alleged connection with the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai on April 14. According to a police officer, the two, identified as Subhash Chander, 37, and Anuj Thapan, 32, were in connection with an infamous gangster. They gave a pistol and cartridges to the shooters on March 15. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. AR Rahman extends best wishes to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

On April 24, AR Rahman took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the album cover of Taylor Swift's recent The Tortured Poets Department. He penned, "All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT@devrajsanyal #TaylorSwift #TSTTPD" Fans expressed their wish for a collaboration between these two artists.

4. Akshay Kumar wraps up Sky Force

Taking to Twitter, Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani shared an update about the Akshay Kumar starrer. Kewlani posted a picture of Akshay Kumar from the movie's set with the team as they wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated project.

5. Anne Hathaway on possibility of collaborating with Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with News18, Anne Hathaway said that the actual conversation has not happened as of now but she is open to work with Priyank Chopra.

She said, “We discussed a few things that night, that one hasn’t come up yet but what are we going to do, this is a great idea, how do we make this happen?” When the interviewer suggested that they could star in a fun spy film, Anne was on board immediately. The actress further added, "I would love that clearly, and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: AR Rahman gives shoutout to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department; overwhelmed fans demand collab