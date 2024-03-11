Babil Khan recalls jumping on Shah Rukh Khan when he first met him: 'I was still hugging his leg'

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, recently reminisced about a cherished moment from his past when he met Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Billu Barber. In an interview, Babil shared the delightful memory of Shah Rukh's grand entrance on set, arriving in a Bentley with a following of people from five villages.

Babil vividly described how, caught in the excitement, he impulsively jumped on SRK's leg while in Billu's hut with his father.

Babil Khan jumped on SRK's leg

During an interview with MensXP, Babil recalled, "Me and Baba (Irrfan) were in Billu's hut, and I don't know what happened to me, and I did not think anything. I never felt 'this man is Shah Rukh Khan.' I jumped on his leg; I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse. He did not say anything; he just softly patted my head and started walking with me, and I was still hugging his leg."

Babil Khan opens up about his absence from Bollywood parties

In the same interview, Babil discussed his choice not to attend parties like many other star kids. He explained, "I am not a star kid. Baba wasn't a contemporary star from any angle. But now he has become one because of all the chatter. He is different. You can't put him in a box."

Returning to the topic of avoiding events, Babil stated, "I do go to parties sometimes. Social anxiety is not the only reason. I enjoy being alone. I prefer working on discovering who I am."

Babil Khan on the work front

On the work front, Babil stepped into Bollywood with the first film, Qala, co-starring Tripti Dimri. He later appeared in The Railway Men, a web series featuring Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and more. The series, released on November 18, unfolds against the backdrop of Bhopal's Gas Tragedy. Looking ahead, Babil is set to feature in Shoojit Sircar's directorial debut, The Umesh Chronicles, sharing the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor continues to carve his path in the industry, embracing his individuality and creating his unique space beyond the glitz of star-studded gatherings.

