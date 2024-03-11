Babil Khan admits having ‘physical distance’ from Irrfan Khan; recalls ‘traumatic’ childhood experience with dad

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors Bollywood ever had. He may not be with us anymore, but he has a place in all our hearts through his brilliant films. Well, his son Babil Khan is carrying his legacy ahead with his fine acting and never fails to make all the fans miss his late father a little more. In a recent interview, The Railway Men actor opened up about the traumatic times when Irrfan would get pulled away from Babil due to his fame when he was just 10 years old.

Babil Khan reveals that fame was the reason he became distant from his father

Talking to MensXP, Babil Khan opened his heart about his childhood. He revealed that fame was the reason he would become distant from his father when he was a child. This was because the crowd would pull Irrfan Khan away from him. He added that, as a child, even if that was only for 10 minutes when a father is holding a son's hand, that is his entire world.

“So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there,” said Babil.

Babil Khan on why he is a people-pleaser

Babil Khan further admitted that he is a people-pleaser and that his insecurity drove him to become this. There was a time when Babil said that he had abandonment issues and was insecure. Reflecting on this statement, the Qala star explained that the abandonment comes from the fact that he would spend a beautiful 15 days with his best friend, who was also his father, Irrfan Khan, and then he would suddenly vanish after four months of shooting.

He said, “As a child, I did not understand. So I think that abandonment and insecurity came from there. But other than that, he was the best.”

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil made his Bollywood debut with Qala. Recently, he was seen in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. The four-part web series, The Railway Men, was released on November 18, and the plot is set against the backdrop of Bhopal’s Gas Tragedy. Next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut, The Umesh Chronicles, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

