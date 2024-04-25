Babil Khan deletes cryptic post about ‘giving up and going to baba’ ahead of Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary; raises concern

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a cryptic post about giving up last night and then deleted it. This has raised concern amongst his fans.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Apr 25, 2024  |  11:40 AM IST |  410
Picture credit: Babil Khan Instagram
Years may have passed since Irrfan Khan’s death, but his memories are etched in the hearts of his fans and especially his family. There was a time when his son Babil Khan, who has been walking on his footsteps and entered the glamor industry, used to post about him almost every other day.

He used to share some hidden gems from his archives to keep the Piku star’s legacy alive and post unseen pictures of the late actor. Although all of his posts about his father grabbed eyeballs, his last night’s post sparked concern amongst his fans. Days before the death anniversary of Irrfan, Babil (in a now-deleted post) spoke about going to him.

Babil Khan shares cryptic post

A user on Reddit shared a screenshot of the now-deleted Instagram story of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. The Railway Men actor had taken to his Instagram stories last night and wrote ‘Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to baba’. Although the actor deleted his post, eagle-eyed fans grabbed a screenshot of the same and expressed their concern about such a statement made by him.

Check it out:

Babil Khan shares pictures of Irrfan Khan

Just a couple of weeks ago, Babil Khan shared a couple of old pictures featuring Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. In the first picture, we could see the late actor and his wife, in the middle of a conversation. In the next picture, we could see Babil holding a camera and looking ready to shoot.

The third picture is quite a blurry one, which showcases Irrfan on a film set. Then comes a picture of Babil’s ID card, which had his childhood picture on it. Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote, “Im gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”


Babil Khan’s work front

Babil made his Bollywood debut with Qala. Recently, he was seen in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. The four-part web series, The Railway Men, was released on November 18, and the plot is set against the backdrop of Bhopal’s Gas Tragedy. Next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut, The Umesh Chronicles, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Reddit
