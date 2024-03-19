Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Shiv Rawail wins Best Director OTT for The Railway Men

The third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is underway and the star-studded event for the third time is taking place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The Pinkvilla awards have gained global recognition, attracting nearly 1 billion viewers for each of its previous shows. As we move ahead, the winner for the Best Director OTT is announced, check out the winner here!

Shiv Rawail wins Best Director OTT

Shiv Rawail won the Best Director OTT award for the series The Railway Men. Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles, the series garnered acclaim for its gripping narrative.

About The Railway Men

The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy which happened on the night of 2–3 December, 1984, this four-episode series narrates an untold story about the bravery of many railway men who came together to rescue and help victims of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster.

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner