Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Shiv Rawail wins Best Director OTT for The Railway Men
The third edition of Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are underway and the winner for Best Director OTT is announced. Check out the winner here!
The third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is underway and the star-studded event for the third time is taking place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The Pinkvilla awards have gained global recognition, attracting nearly 1 billion viewers for each of its previous shows. As we move ahead, the winner for the Best Director OTT is announced, check out the winner here!
Shiv Rawail wins Best Director OTT
Shiv Rawail won the Best Director OTT award for the series The Railway Men. Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles, the series garnered acclaim for its gripping narrative.
About The Railway Men
The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy which happened on the night of 2–3 December, 1984, this four-episode series narrates an untold story about the bravery of many railway men who came together to rescue and help victims of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster.
