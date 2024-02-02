Who is Giorgia Andriani? Here's all you need to know about Arbaaz Khan's ex-ladylove

Popular model Giorgia Andriani has been making it to the headlines for her past relationship with Arbaaz Khan. After dating for a few years, the couple called it quits. On the other hand, Arbaaz moving ahead in his life got married for the second time with celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan last year. While Giorgia often stirs the internet with her revelations about her love life and to sizzling social media presence, here we’re trying to get more familiar with her.

So, let's delve into the ins and outs of her life, shedding light on her personal life and professional ventures in the entertainment industry.

Who is Giorgia Andriani?

The beautiful diva Giorgia Andriani was born and brought up in South Italy. She was born on May 21, 1989. On the professional front, she has worked in the Telugu action-comedy series, Karoline Kamakshi in the titular role, which is available to watch on ZEE 5. In addition to this, she has also featured in several music videos like Mika Singh’s Roop Tera Mastana and Jubin Nautiyal’s Dil Jisse Zinda Hain alongside Gurmeet Choudhary.

Shift from Italy to Bollywood

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2022, the diva shared that coming from Italy to Bollywood was a protracted journey. She had shared, “It was actually a long journey because from Italy I moved to Germany, I was there for 1.5 years and from there I moved to Spain. After Spain, I was 20, and I started thinking what do I want to do in this useless life (laughs) because I am not doing anything right now, so then because I always wanted to be a director, so I moved to London where I studied filmmaking and cinematography.”

She continued by sharing that she started working on some Bollywood projects behind the cameras in production, as an AD or as a local support from London. She went on to recall that she felt a relation and following her guts, she thought of coming down to India.

“People think you came all the way to make it here. Nothing like that for me. I just come here because I loved this country. Whatever happens here could have happened anywhere else in the world, but I’m here because I love this place. So, I was here for a month, and I was like am not going back,” she said while recollecting that she came to India for the first time on December 31, 2016.

Her Love for Hindi Music

In the same interview, talking about her love for Hindi music, Giorgia shared, “I love Hindi music, I love it. I was studying in London and I heard for the first time an old Hindi song, and I was just in love with it. Chura liya hai tumne…, she recalled the song as she wondered, this sounds familiar to me!” She further said that she may not have understood the lyrics, but she went on to scout for more songs like Mehbooba Mehbooba which she found cool.

The Karoline Kamakshi actress went on to share that at the age of 21, she was in London when she watched her first Hindi film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and she ‘loved’ it.

Social media presence

In the age of social media, it won’t be wrong to say that Giorgia also has quite a significant social media presence. The diva enjoys a mammoth follower base with over 1.6 million followers where she often shares her personal and professional life updates with her fans.

First meeting with Arbaaz Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla last year in December, Giorgia Andriani also spilled the beans on her first meeting with Arbaaz Khan. The actress had shared that the two met during a friend’s house-warming party in Pune. Furthermore, reflecting on how the meeting blossomed into love, the diva shared that it was actually because of the caring nature of Arbaaz.

“We didn’t know we were staying next to each other in Bandra and yeah we started meeting, and it was quite fast. We swiftly got into a relationship. That was quite fast, it just happened very spontaneously plus in the beginning when I came to Mumbai, I didn’t know so many people and I came down with Typhoid and I just met him, and he really took care of me and I took also that as a sign that at that time I was just like I thought that was a sign, see this guy so many miles away from home there is somebody who cares for me and that kind of catalyzed me into thinking that was something for me,” she had said.

Giorgia and Arbaaz were in a relationship since 2018 till she confirmed the news of their break-up in 2023.

Break-up with Arbaaz Khan

In the same interview with us, the actress while confirming her break-up with Arbaaz had stated, “At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends, even at that time when we were more than friends. We've been always very close, had a lot of fun together. I guess that is also one of the reasons why it was kinda hard to become from friends to friends friends."

