Babil Khan shares UNSEEN PICS ft Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar: ‘It’s time to dance in rain now’

Babil Khan is one of the finest actors we have in the current generation. Although his dad and the late actor, Irrfan Khan, is irreplaceable in Bollywood, if there is someone who can carry his legacy forward, then it has to be Babil. The Railway Men star is a replica of his father and he often shares unseen pictures of the Piku star, which makes all the fans miss the late actor a little bit more. Today too, he shared a couple of pictures that will get your memories refreshed.

Babil Khan shares pictures

On his Instagram handle, Babil Khan shared several old pictures. In the first picture, we can see Irrfan Khan and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, in the middle of a conversation. In the next picture, you can see Babil holding a camera and looking ready to shoot.

The third picture is quite a blurry one, which showcases Irrfan on a film set. Then comes a picture of Babil’s ID card, which had his childhood picture on it. Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote, “Im gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”

Babil Khan reveals that fame was the reason he became distant from his father

Recently, while talking to MensXP, Babil Khan opened his heart about his childhood. He revealed that fame was the reason he would become distant from his father when he was a child. This was because the crowd would pull Irrfan Khan away from him. He added that, as a child, even if that was only for 10 minutes when a father is holding a son's hand, that is his entire world. “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there,” said Babil.

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil made his Bollywood debut with Qala. Recently, he was seen in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. The four-part web series, The Railway Men, was released on November 18, and the plot is set against the backdrop of Bhopal’s Gas Tragedy. Next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut, The Umesh Chronicles, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

